Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

FNZ YieldX

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives Mergers and acquisitions Portfolio management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FNZ buys YieldX

FNZ buys YieldX

Wealth management platform FNZ has made its second acquisition in a week, buying YieldX, a US-based provider of fixed income portfolio management technology, optimisation services and direct indexing tools.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2019, Miami-based YieldX serves wealth and asset managers, B2C financial services players and technology providers operating across the globe.

FNZ says the combination will see financial institutions, advisors and their clients benefit from the combination of its full-service, end-to-end platform and YieldX’s digital infrastructure and technology.

These capabilities, which will be integrated into FNZ’s wealth platform, enable clients to scan the universe of fixed-income opportunities globally, and quickly identify the outcomes that mirror their desired term and yield, based on their risk profile.

YieldX co-founders Adam Green and Steve Gross will join FNZ, the former as CEO of asset management, and the latter as head of asset management strategy.

Tom Chard, CEO, North America, FNZ, says: "YieldX’s solutions perfectly complement our existing strengths and will further differentiate our offering for the benefit of all clients.

"The acquisition also provides a unique opportunity to accelerate our growth and presence in the US as we continue to add market leading capabilities to our global wealth platform."

Earlier FNZ acquired German credit institution Fondsdepot Bank, one of a spate of acquisitions in recent months as the firm spends some of the $1.4 billion in raised in an equity funding round last year.

Related Companies

FNZ YieldX

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives Mergers and acquisitions Portfolio management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
FNZ acquires Germany's Fondsdepot Bank
/wealth

FNZ acquires Germany's Fondsdepot Bank

Wealth management platform FNZ raises $1.4bn
/wealth

Wealth management platform FNZ raises $1.4bn

FNZ loses appeal over CMA decision to block merger with GBST

15 Apr 2021

Trending

  1. 2023 predictions

  2. Goldman Sachs fintech unit makes $1.2bn loss in nine months

  3. Revolut creates team to address corporate culture

  4. The B2B POS-Based Lending Opportunity for Banks

  5. China’s e-CNY app launches offline payments

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023