Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

FNZ Fondsdepot Bank

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FNZ acquires Germany&#39;s Fondsdepot Bank

FNZ acquires Germany's Fondsdepot Bank

Wealth management platform FNZ has acquired German credit institution Fondsdepot Bank.

The acquisition represents a further investment by FNZ in the German market following the previous buy outs of investment platform ebase and specialist wealth tech provider Diamos.

With Fondsdepot bank in the mix, FNZ now employs more than 1,000 people and manages assets of over €120 billion for more than two million customers in Germany. The company provides its expertise and experience to more than 650 partners, including Allianz Global Investors, AXA, BNP Paribas, Generali, Gothaer, comdirect und WWP.

Adrian Durham, group CEO of FNZ, comments: “We are delighted to have successfully completed the acquisition of Fondsdepot Bank, which, together with ebase and Diamos, accelerates our mission to open up wealth by making wealth management more accessible to more people.”

Sebastian Henrichs will continue to be CEO of Fondsdepot Bank - which focusses on processing administrative activities for investment portfolios of large companies - while also leading FNZ Germany. Kai Friedrich will continue to lead ebase as CEO and will be appointed as FNZ’s head of European integration.

The recent spate of acquisitions at FNZ follows a February 2022 $1.4 billion equity funding round that valued the wealth management platform at more than $20 billion.

Related Companies

FNZ Fondsdepot Bank

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
Wealth management platform FNZ raises $1.4bn
/wealth

Wealth management platform FNZ raises $1.4bn

FNZ loses appeal over CMA decision to block merger with GBST
/regulation

FNZ loses appeal over CMA decision to block merger with GBST

FNZ goes live with blockchain-based fund admin system

25 Mar 2021

FNZ acquires South African wealth administrator Silica

18 Nov 2020

FNZ scores deal to provide blockchain tech to South African investment industry

22 May 2020

FNZ strengthens European position through IPSI acquisition

10 Feb 2020

FNZ seals deal to acquire GBST

29 Jul 2019

Trending

  1. 2023 predictions

  2. JPMorgan Chase sues founder of startup it acquired

  3. Goldman Sachs fintech unit makes $1.2bn loss in nine months

  4. UK associations form crypto industry alliance; government preps consultation on digital pound

  5. China’s e-CNY app launches offline payments

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023