News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Marqeta builds web push provisioning product for mobile wallets

Open API card issuing and processing platform Marqeta has unveiled a web push provisioning product that helps merchants accept payments from mobile wallets without requiring their customers to download an app.

Currently in beta ahead of a full rollout later in the year, the product lets cardholders instantly tokenise a card into a mobile wallet without downloading a third-party application.

Marqeta says this should help clients boost conversion rates and create a smoother customer experience by tackling a common pain point - the friction of having to download an app that may rarely be used in order to complete a transaction.

The firm cites one study which suggests that 75% of consumers have abandoned a transaction due to the requirement of having to download an app to use services needed to check out.

Simon Khalaf, chief product officer, Marqeta, says: "Growing familiarity with digital wallets created demand for a solution that enables Marqeta customers to quickly and easily provision virtual cards and digital wallet tokens from the web for use with both Apple Pay and Google Pay.

"Our web push provisioning product meets that need and helps enable our customers to deliver a streamlined checkout experience to their end users."

