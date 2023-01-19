Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Hyperjar recruits Morgan Stanley tech chief Rob Rooney as CEO

Budgeting app Hyperjar has appointed Morgan Stanley technology chief Rob Rooney as CEO.

Rooney was at Morgan Stanley for 32 years and served as a member of the firm-wide operating committee; CEO of Morgan Stanley International; co-global head of fixed income and most recently global head of technology, operations and firm resilience.

Founders Paul Rolles and Mat Megens will move into new roles as architect, business and architect, consumer, respectively. Scott Davies, a HyperJar board member since January 2019, becomes chairman.

Rooney has a personal stake in Hyperjar and joined its board three months ago, re-acquainting himself with co-founder Rolles who also had a fifteen-year career at Morgan Stanley before departing in 2006.

Says Rooney: “I’ve been a huge fan of this business and its mission since I first invested a couple of years ago. Not many opportunities could have tempted me. I’m starting this role full of excitement and confidence in the company’s ambitions and look forward to helping scale it at speed.”

Hyperjar launched in the UK in October 2020, using a digital version of jam-jar budgeting to give users a better handle on their money.

