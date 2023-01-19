Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Westpac Rich Data Corporation

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Westpac brings AI to biz lending decisions

Westpac brings AI to biz lending decisions

Australian lender Westpac has enlisted local AI firm Rich Data Co (RDC) to make its business lending decisions faster and simpler.

Westpac's new capabilities include a digital application process, smarter technology that enables faster decisions for borrowers and an expanded cash flow offering that allows complex businesses access to flexible, unsecured funding.

At the heart of the work is the analytics capability of RDC, which incorporates predictive data features to improve the lending experience.

Shane Howell, MD, business lending, Westpac, says: "Customers will see tangible benefits, including our two-sided digital finance application form, which allows both customers and bankers to jointly work on an application for a faster experience.

"Integrating AI into our business lending decision-making processes will simplify and accelerate our lending practices for customers, allowing us to enhance our existing platforms and decisioning capability in a safe and controlled way."

Related Companies

Westpac Rich Data Corporation

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
Westpac calls off Tyro Payments acquisition
/payments

Westpac calls off Tyro Payments acquisition

Westpac among founder members of AI consortium
/retail

Westpac among founder members of AI consortium

Trending

  1. 2023 predictions

  2. JPMorgan Chase sues founder of startup it acquired

  3. Goldman Sachs fintech unit makes $1.2bn loss in nine months

  4. Revolut creates team to address corporate culture

  5. China’s e-CNY app launches offline payments

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023