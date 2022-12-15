Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Westpac Tyro Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Westpac calls off Tyro Payments acquisition

Westpac calls off Tyro Payments acquisition

Westpac has pulled the plug on a takeover of Sydney-based Tyro Payments, which has nevertheless rejected a second offer from a Potentia Capital-led consortium.

In October, Westpac revealed that it was is in preliminary discussions to buy 100% of Tyro's share capital.

However, in a stock exchange filing, the bank now says that, after carrying out due diligence, it has decided that "submitting an offer is not in the best interests of Westpac shareholders at this time".

Founded in 2003, Tyro is one of Australia' largest Eftpos providers. Westpac had been interested in the firm to boost its small business offering and strengthen its position in merchant acquiring.

Meanwhile, the Tyro board has rejected a second, improved takeover bid from the Potentia Capital consortium. The latest offer was 26% higher than a previous bid, at A$1.60 a share, giving Tyro an enterprise value of A$875 million.

In a statement, Tyro says the board has "unanimously determined that the Revised Indicative Proposal continues to significantly undervalue Tyro and, as such, is not in the best interests of shareholders as a whole".

However, according to the Australian Financial Review, Tyro's biggest shareholder, Grok Ventures, has indicated that it is willing to sell and Potentia could now take its offer directly to shareholders.

Related Companies

Westpac Tyro Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (1)

Mike McCormack
Mike McCormack - PALMA ADVISORS LLC - Fort Lauderdale 15 December, 2022, 09:50Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes Excellent judgement by the Tyro Board rejecting several deficient flawed offers by Westpac. The idea a 20-year established Acquirer with a top tier modern technology stack and substantial track record and revenue steams could be acquired for about US$600 million seems laughable. What were you thinking Westpac?
Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
Australia's Tyro Payments looks to raise A$250m in IPO
/payments

Australia's Tyro Payments looks to raise A$250m in IPO

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

  5. NatWest adds Confirmation of Payee to open banking payments

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023