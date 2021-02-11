Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
Invoice management startup Libeo raises $20 million

Invoice management startup Libeo raises $20 million

Libeo, a European fintech that simplifies the management and payment of supplier invoices by connecting companies to each other directly, has raised €20 million in funding in less than a year after completing a €4 million seed round.

Over the past year, the number of B2B payments processed by the company has been multiplied by 30 to €100 million annualy from more than 35,000 onboarded companies.

The €20 million funding round includes investments from the partners of DST Global, Serena, LocalGlobe and Breega joined by business angels including founders and C-level executives of Transferwise, iZettle, Klarna, Farfetch, Criteo.

The Libeo platform enables automated invoice collection, team approval and one-click payments without any manual input or need for Iban numbers and banking interface

The new funding, its third since inception in 2019, comes as Libeo introduces a new API service, which allows corporate partners such as QuickBooks to embed its accounting software directly into the interface.

The fast-growing fintech plans to triple its workforce to more than 100 employees by year end.

