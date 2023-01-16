Climate X hires Monzo's Andrew Ellam as tech VP

London-based climate risk analytics provider Climate X has appointed former Monzo, Amazon and Facebook staffer Andrew Ellam vice president of technology.

Ellam joins from Monzo, where he was chief of staff to the digital bank's CTO and head of technical program management. He has also worked at Big Tech players Facebook and Amazon, as well as startups, and recently served on UK Finance’s digital, technology and cyber security products and services board.



Climate X's Spectra platform helps organisations become more resilient to the impacts of climate change by quantifying the probability and severity of weather events decades before they happen.



With the latest regulatory requirements in mind, Spectra provides explainable and understandable data to strengthen climate financial risk disclosures and plans for ICAAP, stress testing, origination and TCFD reporting.



Says Ellam: "For me, climate change is the biggest threat facing our generation and future generations. I’ve joined Climate X with a shared vision to provide the insights firms need to help improve things - to build a climate-resilient economy that can withstand the challenges ahead."