ICapital preps tech hiring spree

Alternative investment platform iCapital is boosting its technology team with 100 hires in the US and Portugal.

The company, which already boasts 400 technologists among its 1000-plus global team, is on the hunt for software engineers, product managers, and infrastructure developers, working from offices in New York, Greenwich, Connecticut, and Lisbon.

Founded in 2013, iCapital is used by the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries to facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients.

Lawrence Calcano, CEO, iCapital, says: "The team is dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology, and these new hires will help us continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the wealth management industry to help investors reach their goals."

