Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank rolls out wearable payments

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) is working with Visa and Tappy Technologies to launch the region's first tokenised contactless payment wearables.

The bank is offering customers a clasp that can be attached to watches and bracelets and used to make contactless payments.



The customer's Visa card is tokenised via a supporting ADIB PAY app, powered by Tappy. The digital card is then automatically provisioned to the chip embedded within the payment clasp via Bluetooth.



Customers can then start making payments and view their transaction history via the app.



Salima Gutieva, VP and county manager for UAE, Visa, says: "Wearable tech is a fast-growing segment, especially as the young and digitally savvy generations increasingly demand a seamless cashless payment experience.



"By combining Tappy's technology with our highly secure tokenization technology, ADIB can meet their customers' need for security and convenience at a time when contactless payments are very important."