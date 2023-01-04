Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Cashless Denmark records a year without bank robberies

Cashless Denmark records a year without bank robberies

Denmark's transition away from cash has seen the country record its first ever year in which it experienced zero bank robberies.

In 2000 Denmark saw 221 bank robberies, according to the country's finance workers’ union, Finansforbundet. Since 2017, there have been fewer than 10 a year, until 2022 when the number fell to zero.

Finansforbundet says that the fall has coincided with many banks completely closing their branch cash registers.

Denmark, like countries around the world has seen declining cash usage in recent years as people move to electronic alternatives, notably contactless payments. The trend accelerated during the Covid pandemic.

Finansforbundet deputy chairman Steen Lund Olsen hailed the milestone: "It is nothing short of fantastic. Because it is an absolutely extreme strain on the affected employees every time it happens."

However, the union notes that employees still face potential violence and threats, with much the abuse now occurring digitally and over the phone.

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Trending

Related News
Italy backtracks on pro-cash plans
/payments

Italy backtracks on pro-cash plans

ECB finds strong demand for both cash and digital payments
/payments

ECB finds strong demand for both cash and digital payments

Irish Government proposes legislation to protect access to cash

29 Nov 2022

Trending

  1. Wyre said to be close to shutdown

  2. Finextra&#39;s top research reports of 2022

  3. Turkish Central Bank completes first CBDC pilot transactions

  4. Finextra&#39;s top Future Series reports of 2022

  5. Cashless Denmark records a year without bank robberies

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023