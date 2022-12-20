Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
European Central Bank (ECB)

ECB finds strong demand for both cash and digital payments

ECB finds strong demand for both cash and digital payments

Cash is still the most frequently used means of payment at the point of sale, but its share is declining according to the latest study on the payment attitudes of consumers in the euro area, published by the European Central Bank.

Cash was used for 59% of point-of-sale transactions in 2022, down from 72% in 2019. It is the means of payment most often used for small-value payments in stores and for person-to-person transactions.

A majority (60%) also consider it important to have cash as a payment option. Consumers perceive cash as helpful to remain aware of their expenditures, to protect their privacy and to allow transactions to be settled immediately.

Overall, consumers are satisfied with their access to cash, with a large majority of consumers finding it easy to get to an ATM or a bank to withdraw cash in most countries.

At the same time, the trend towards electronic means of payments has accelerated with the pandemic and a majority of consumers now prefer to use electronic payment methods. The share of online purchases as a percentage of all euro area day-to-day transactions has increased significantly to stand at 17% in 2022, up from 6% in 2019.

For purchases at a point of sale, the share of card payments has grown by 9 percentage points to 34% in 2022, with contactless payments now making up the majority of card payments. Cards are considered faster and easier to use and are seen as reducing the need to carry large amounts of cash. Cards are the most frequently used payment method for larger payments and account now for a higher share of payments than cash in value terms.

“The ECB is committed to ensuring that consumers remain free to choose how to pay, both now and in the future,” says executive board member Fabio Panetta. “We are seeing confirmation of strong demand for both cash and digital payments. Our commitment to cash and our ongoing work on a digital euro aims to ensure that paying with public money is always an option.”

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 20 December, 2022, 11:20Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Go Cash Go !!!!!  In the A10 Warthog, physical cables and rods existed to give the pilot a chance of getting home if a catastrophic impact or technical failure impacted digital or hydraulic systems.... Cash provides that back-up for commerce as well as providing alternatives for both Legal and Criminal activity....  I believe large category notes should be removed from circulation to prevent the latter, but the former need access to 20/50 and max 100 Euro/Dollar/Pound denominated notes... Who uses EUR500 or USD 1000 notes apart from MEPs and Criminals? 

