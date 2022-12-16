Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
PayPal partners with ConsenSys MetaMask to allow US users to buy Ethereum

PayPal partners with ConsenSys MetaMask to allow US users to buy Ethereum

Web 3.0 company ConsenSys revealed this week that US MetaMask users will be able to purchase Ethereum from within the app using PayPal.

MetaMask, a self-custodial wallet, is a primary way millions of users – primarily in the US - interact with applications that include NFT marketplaces, play and earn games, DAOs, DeFi applications, and metaverse worlds.

This announcement will make MetaMask the first Web 3.0 wallet to utilise PayPal to increase on-ramp transactions.

Lorenzo Santos, product manager for MetaMask, says: “This integration with PayPal will allow our U.S. users to not just buy crypto seamlessly through MetaMask, but also to easily explore the Web3 ecosystem.”

This new functionality is available to selected users in the US now and will roll out to all eligible US customers in the coming weeks.

