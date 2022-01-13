Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa ConsenSys

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa and ConsenSys build CBDC on-ramp to existing payment networks

Visa and ConsenSys build CBDC on-ramp to existing payment networks

Visa is working with blockchain firm ConsenSys on a project to help bridge CBDC networks with existing payment rails.

The card scheme is currently in the process of integrating its CBDC Payment Module with the ConsenSys Codefi CBDC sandbox. The partnership would enable central banks to design their digital currency on Consensys' Quorum and then use Visa’s infrastructure to distribute the currency via financial intermediaries like commercial banks.

Visa's CBDC Payment Module s designed to provide an on-ramp to existing payment networks, so that CBDC networks can easily connect to traditional financial service providers. For banks and issuers processors, they’ll be able to plug into the module and integrate their existing infrastructure and be enabled to do things like issue CBDC-linked payment cards or wallet credentials for consumers to use.

Catherine Gu, Visa’s head of CBDC says: "We envision a user experience that looks very familiar to how you pay today. If CBDC networks are seamlessly integrated into your existing banking app, you’d be able to use your CBDC-linked Visa card at the checkout. Or tap your digital wallet - loaded with your CBDC funds and payment credential—to pay securely at any of the 80 million merchant locations worldwide that accept Visa and any of its connected networks, all through existing retailers’ existing payment terminal. It’s a familiar experience for people around the world."

Gu says the card scheme expects to be piloting and prototyping actual use cases later this spring.

"At that point, our consultants and product experts in our Global Crypto Advisory Practice and Digital Currency Innovation Hub will be ready to work with central banks, financial institutions and fintechs to integrate and configure the CBDC Payments Module for their technology stacks," she says. "It’s a natural extension of our commitment to support new forms of money movement and we’re eager to get this important work underway."

Related Companies

Visa ConsenSys

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: 2022 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

2022 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >2022 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
Visa launches crypto advisory practice
/crypto

Visa launches crypto advisory practice

Citi, Visa, AmEx invest in crypto-compliance platform TRM Labs
/crypto

Citi, Visa, AmEx invest in crypto-compliance platform TRM Labs

HSBC joins $200m funding round for ConsenSys

18 Nov 2021

Visa bids to make digital currencies interoperable

30 Sep 2021

Visa pays $150,000 for CryptoPunk NFT

24 Aug 2021

Tala taps Visa for crypto-to-fiat payment cards

05 May 2021

Trending

  1. Revolut launches as a bank in 10 Western European countries

  2. Citi to sack unvaccinated staff at the end of the month

  3. Wise shares tank on Citi analyst note

  4. US banks form stablecoin consortium

  5. Starling pulls Facebook advertising; preps SaaS offering

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments