Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bling Card

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Family finance startup Bling secures €3.5 million seed financing

Family finance startup Bling secures €3.5 million seed financing

Bling Europe, a pocket money money card and financial education app for children, has secured €3.5 million in seed funding just six months after launch.

Bling founder Nils Feigenwinter says the firm has issued more than 10,000 Bling cards to children since its launch in the summer. Bling developed the initial product with support from SocGen-owned BaaS player Treezor.

“It’s a challenging time to build a consumer fintech, but we just delivered viral growth and monetized from day 0,” says Feigenwinter, “Our numbers speak for themselves”.

Coined the “Fintech Wunderkind” by German media, Feigenwinter was a former Kids TV host who went on to found three companies in his teens, including Switzerland's largest student magazine, a family merchandise and licensing house, as well as a consultancy agency specialized in young adult topics.

Investors in the round include Peak and La Famiglia, with support from the founders of Amorelie, Orderbird and IDnow. Other participants include former ING-Diba CEO Ben Tellings, family influencer Carmen Kroll, Angel Invest, IBB Ventures and Prediction Capital.

Feigenwinter says Bling is aiming to capture a multibillion-euro market with an expanded range of savings and money management products to suit family finances.

“For decades, families have been neglected as a target group," he says. "We are changing that. Our products are centered around family development. And with our new savings plan, beginning at birth and extending into teenhood, we prepare to push this strategy further.”

Related Companies

Bling Card

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (1)

Jan Westlund
Jan Westlund - idLoop ab - Stockholm 14 December, 2022, 12:00Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes Great move idLoop.se
Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
Bling Card enlists Treezor to build kids' pocket money app
/startups

Bling Card enlists Treezor to build kids' pocket money app

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023