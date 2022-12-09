Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bitso

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Cryptocurrency Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bitso and F&#233;lix Pago team on crypto-powered remittances via WhatsApp

Bitso and Félix Pago team on crypto-powered remittances via WhatsApp

Latin America's largest cryptocurrency platform, Bitso, has joined forces with remittance provider Félix Pago to enable WhatsApp-based crypto-powered payments from the United States to Mexico.

Through Félix Pago’s WhatsApp integration, users can send funds internationally just as easily as they would send a text message, taking only 45 seconds for the transaction to be sent with real-time settlement.

The firm is working with Bitso operating as a backend crypto provider, allowing users to seamlessly send US Dollars which are received as Pesos, without having to navigate complex crypto infrastructure.

By using Bitso's processing engine, Félix Pago says it can plug in fast settlement and low transaction costs, replacing expensive and slow traditional remittance methods like wire transfers.

Initially for payments between the US and Mexico, the partners plan to expand to other countries in Latin America.

Carlos Lovera, development leader, Bitso Business, says: “Working hand in hand with Félix Pago, we are demonstrating that remittances can be extremely easy, cheap, and fast to send and that cryptocurrencies are capable of directly benefiting people and solving their real-world problems."

Related Companies

Bitso

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Cryptocurrency Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
Latin American crypto exchange Bitso hits $2.2bn valuation
/crypto

Latin American crypto exchange Bitso hits $2.2bn valuation

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023