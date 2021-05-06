Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bitso

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Markets

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Latin American crypto exchange Bitso hits $2.2bn valuation

Latin American crypto exchange Bitso hits $2.2bn valuation

Latin America's largest cryptocurrency platform, Bitso, has hit a $2.2 billion valuation off the back of a $250 million Series C equity round led by Tiger Global and Coatue.

Paradigm, Bond & Valor Capital Group, QED, Pantera Capital, and Kaszek joined the round for Bitso, which offers a crypto trading app for retail investors as well as a professional-grade platform.

Founded in 2014 in Mexico, Bitso already claims more than two million users, with a strong presence in its home market as well as Argentina. Last week its retail platform arrived in Brazil and the firm is planning to move into more countries, including Colombia, over the next few months.

The new funding will be used to continue this expansion, with a focus on building on top of open-source financial services running on decentralised blockchains. Already in the pipeline are a crypto derivatives platform and interest-bearing accounts for crypto.

"People in Latin America are using this technology in their everyday lives. We're proud to grow with the industry and to continue to make these powerful financial enablers available to everyone," says Bitso CEO Daniel Vogel

Related Companies

Bitso

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Markets

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: SustainableFinance.Live - Last chance to register! - 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cutting Mobile Banking Fraud with Dynamic Authentication and App Security[Webinar] Cutting Mobile Banking Fraud with Dynamic Authentication and App Security

Trending

Related News
Mexican crypto exchange Bitso raises $62m to take on Brazil
/crypto

Mexican crypto exchange Bitso raises $62m to take on Brazil

Trending

  1. Goldman Sachs makes quantum breakthrough

  2. Flexible to Invisible: The future of credit and debit cards

  3. Barclays sees &#163;900m growth opportunity in payments

  4. Bull versus Bear Trend in the Cryptocurrency Market: When is the Time to Invest and is it Worth It

  5. Thailand and Singapore launch first linkage of domestic instant payment systems

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape