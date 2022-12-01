Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Six Group AG Ripple Keyrock

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SIX, Ripple and Middlegame Ventures pump $72 million into Keyrock

SIX, Ripple and Middlegame Ventures pump $72 million into Keyrock

Digital asset market maker Keyrock has secured $72 million Series B funding from investors including Ripple, SIX Fintech Ventures and Middlegame Ventures.

Since its launch in 2017, Keyrock has become a global liquidity pprovider to over 85 trading venues both centralised and decentralised. In the past year, the firm has expanded into 200 new markets and has seen threefold growth in terms of trading volume while the overall market shrunk by 50%.

Keyrock CEO Kevin de Patoul, says the firm will use its funding to invest further into infrastructure development, scalability tools, as well as regulatory licensing across Europe, the US and Singapore.

"The new round of funding allows us to dramatically accelerate executing our vision to provide liquidity solutions for all digital assets," he says. "By doubling down on our focus on clients and scalability, we will be looking to expand into new markets with targeted services.”

Earlier this year, Keyrock doubled the size of the workforce globally to over 100 employees. It is looking to double this number again in the upcoming year despite a bear market and hiring freezes across the crypto space.

Started in Brussels, Keyrock now has an office in the UK and is looking to expand to Switzerland and Singapore in early 2023.

SIX and Middlegame Ventures led an earlier €4.3 million funding round in Keyrock back in October 2020.

Andreas Iten, head SIX Fintech Ventures and CEO of F10, says: "We believe Keyrock will establish itself as one of the top-tier liquidity solution providers for digital assets not only in Europe but globally.”

Related Companies

Six Group AG Ripple Keyrock

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
SIX Fintech Ventures invests in Keyrock
/crypto

SIX Fintech Ventures invests in Keyrock

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023