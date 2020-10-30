Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
SIX Fintech Ventures invests in Keyrock

Brussels-based digital asset market maker Keyrock has raised EUR4.3 million in a funding round co-led by SIX Fintech Ventures and MiddleGame Ventures.

Volta Ventures, Seeder Fund and TNN Patrimony joined the round, the proceeds of which will be used to build a universal liquidity solution for digital asset markets.

Having started on crypto assets and currently connected to over 70 trading venues, Keyrock is now setting its sight on regulated digital assets.

The firm argues that these digital assets are in the verge of causing major disruption to traditional capital markets, citing the work that major players such as SIX, Nasdaq and Deutsche Bourse are carrying out in the area.

Kevin de Patoul, CEO, Keyrock, says: "SIX is at the forefront of incumbent exchanges’ forays in digital assets through its flagship project SDX. Their experience and expertise in building successful exchanges will drastically accelerate our development."

Andreas Iten, SIX Fintech Ventures, adds: "The world of cryptos and digital assets has huge potential. Yet the segment is very fragmented with several digital exchanges, a lot of issuers and no regulated infrastructure, resulting in low liquidity.

"This is a huge obstacle for the adoption of digital assets - especially by institutional players. We believe in the tokenization of assets, where Keyrock has an integral part by providing liquidity to the digital asset world."

