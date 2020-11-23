Visa bids to digitise B2B payments with virtual card

Visa has joined forces with Conferma Pay to launch a suite of B2B payment solutions to help improve cashflow for businesses and eliminate manual processes.

Visa Commercial Pay will offer businesses a host of card-programme management capabilities, including on-demand virtual card issuance to employees’ mobile devices via an app.



The suite also includes Visa Commercial Pay Travel to help businesses centrally manage their business travel spend, such as air and hotel, and Visa Commercial Pay B2B, which helps companies better manage cash flow and capture enhanced data for reconciliation and reporting capabilities.



Kevin Phalen, global head, Visa Business Solutions, says: “The launch of Visa Commercial Pay in partnership with Conferma Pay allows us to accelerate B2B money movement away from slow, outdated methods to fast, data-rich, secure digital payments and give businesses better control over their finances.”

