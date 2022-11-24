Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Met shuts down international spoofing ring behind million of pounds in fraud

Met shuts down international spoofing ring behind million of pounds in fraud

An international one stop spoofing shop, which enabled criminals to appear as if they were calling from banks, tax offices and other official bodies, has been taken down in the UK’s biggest ever fraud operation.

More than 200,000 potential victims in the UK alone have been directly targeted through the fraud website iSpoof.

At one stage, almost 20 people every minute of the day were being contacted by scammers hiding behind false identities using the site.

They posed as representatives of banks including Barclays, Santander, HSBC, Lloyds, Halifax, First Direct, Natwest, Nationwide and TSB.

Scotland Yard’s Cyber Crime Unit worked with international law enforcement, including authorities in the US and Ukraine, to dismantle the website this week.

iSpoof enabled criminals to appear as if they were calling from banks, tax offices and other official bodies as they attempted to defraud victims.

Victims are believed to have lost tens of millions of pounds while those behind the site earned almost £3.2 million in one 20 month period. The website is believed to have caused an estimated worldwide loss in excess of £100 million. Losses reported to Action Fraud as a result of the calls and texts via iSpoof is around £48 million. The average loss from those who reported being targeted is believed to be £10,000.

The Met is texting more than 70,000 numbers contacted via iSpoof and linked to an identified suspect.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley says: “The exploitation of technology by organised criminals is one of the greatest challenges for law enforcement in the 21st century. By taking away the tools and systems that have enabled fraudsters to cheat innocent people at scale, this operation shows how we are determined to target corrupt individuals intent on exploiting often vulnerable victims.”

The Met’s Cyber and Economic Crime Units co-coordinated the operation with Europol, Eurojust, the Dutch authorities and the FBI.

In the UK, more than 100 people have been arrested, the vast majority on suspicion of fraud.

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Assets Series 2022: CBDCs and Digital Currencies - Transforming the payments landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud[New Report] Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Trending

Related News
APP fraud victims to get mandatory reimbursement rights under new PSR rules
/security

APP fraud victims to get mandatory reimbursement rights under new PSR rules

UK Finance reveals huge rise in APP fraud
/security

UK Finance reveals huge rise in APP fraud

UK to introduce new rules to preserve cash and reimburse fraud victims

10 May

Alarmed by 'fraud epidemic', UK MPs push for legislative change

02 Feb

APP fraud losses overtake card crime in H1 2021

22 Sep 2021

Banks called to account over "shockingly low" rate of reimbursements for APP fraud

15 Sep 2021

Trending

  1. FIS to cut thousands of jobs - Bloomberg

  2. Visa brings face payments and animated digital cards to World Cup

  3. Visa names Ryan McInerney as incoming CEO

  4. RBC jumps on Swift Go for cross-border payments

  5. Plaid releases ML risk engine, &#39;Signal&#39;

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023