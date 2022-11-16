Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

b.fine Regnology

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Regnology acquires Belgian RegTech b.fine

Regnology acquires Belgian RegTech b.fine

Regulatory reporting firm Regnology has acquired Belgian RegTech b.fine.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Belgium, b.fine has grown to a team of nearly 50 that serves over 30 institutional clients across banks, insurance companies and investment firms in the Benelux region. The firm goes beyond regulatory reporting, automating workflows for compliance teams in the last mile of the regulatory process.

In addition to its SaaS platform, b.fine also offers FS firms advisory services and managed services that let firms outsource certain parts of the reporting process.

Bert De Vriendt, CFO of b.fine says: “By joining forces with Regnology, we believe we can allow for better integration between SupTech and RegTech, and utilise its strong connections to deliver greater automatisation and standardisation practices to new clients across Europe and beyond.”

Formerly known as BearingPoint Regtech, Regnology works to connect financial services firms and regulators, claiming 7,000 financial institutions, 30 regulators and 20 tax authorities as clients.

Commenting on the acquisition, Rob Mackay, CEO of Regnology says: “We were attracted by the strong synergies between our offerings and are excited to pursue our combined ambition to address the evolution of regulatory reporting through the provision of an innovative product and service offering.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Related Companies

b.fine Regnology

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Symbiosis in Correspondent Banking: The impact of technology

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] How can corporate banks innovate their core banking platforms?[On-Demand Webinar] How can corporate banks innovate their core banking platforms?

Trending

Related News
Regtech b.fine raises EUR1m
/regulation

Regtech b.fine raises EUR1m

Trending

  1. JP Morgan and Mastercard unveil Pay-by-Bank service

  2. Investor calls on Temenos to oust CEO

  3. Ex-Googler unveils &#39;family office for the world&#39;

  4. Bank monetisation of APIs represents &quot;billions-per-year&quot; opportunity

  5. Klarna launches price comparison engine

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023