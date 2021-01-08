Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

b.fine

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Regtech b.fine raises EUR1m

Regtech b.fine raises EUR1m

Belgian regtech b.fine has raised EUR1 million in a funding round led by former Clear2Pay CEO Michel Akkermans' investment firm.

B.fine has developed what it calls an "all-encompassing" platform for managing the regulatory reporting processes for financial institutions. The b.rx platform fully digitises and automates a reporting team's journey, giving firms control and oversight on their different regulatory reporting streams.

In addition to its SaaS platform, b.fine also offers FS firms advisory services and managed services that let firms outsource certain arts of the reporting process.

Says Akkermans, who joins the b.fine board: "Financial institutions are continuously struggling to submit their reports on time and with the right level of data quality. With b.fine’s platform b.rx, regulatory reporting will be heavily simplified and thus the regulatory pressure will be relieved as well."

Related Companies

b.fine

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

2021 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >, 2021 Analysis of Cloud Service Provide2021 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Trending

Trending

  1. There is no reason to sell. What will happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum?

  2. OCC approves the use of stablecoins for banking transactions

  3. Simple shuts down

  4. Banks push for UK to increase contactless limit to &#163;100

  5. HSBC signs for Silent Eight compliance tech

Research
See all papers »
Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty