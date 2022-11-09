Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
UBS launches bond traded on blockchain-based exchange

UBS has launched a CHF375 million digital bond that is publicly traded and settled on both traditional and blockchain-based exchanges.

The Swiss lender says this is the first ever digital bond by a banking institution globally that will be listed, traded and settled on a regulated digital exchange - SIX Digital Exchange (SDX).

The bond settles via SDX distributed ledger-based central securities depository network through atomic settlement technology. Settlement is instant and automatic and does not require a central clearing counterparty, says UBS.

The bond will also be listed and traded on the traditional SIX Swiss Exchange.

Beatriz Martin, UBS group treasurer, says: "We are proud to leverage distributed ledger technology to launch the inaugural UBS digital bond. This shows our commitment to support the development of new financial market infrastructure."

