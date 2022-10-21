Why attend Sustainable Finance Live?

Finextra will be hosting its fifth annual Sustainable Finance Live conference to take place on November 29th. The event will be hosted both online and in-person at Events @ No 6 in Aldgate, London.

The event provides an opportunity for industry leaders to share strategies for de-carbonisation, working towards ESG goals, and innovating technology in the sustainable finance sector. Sustainable finance has been a hot topic in recent years among significant financial institutions as the world faces the consequences of climate change. Many financial institutions are stepping up by taking control of their carbon emissions, creating green initiatives, and working towards ESG goals.

The agenda for the conference will include a wealth of content coming from leaders in the sector, along with 15 workshops that will focus on various topics such as climate change and biodiversity loss, tokenization, natural capital, asset management, and more.

Also taking place at Sustainable Finance Live is a hackathon which will allow participants to confront significant challenges in the sector and work towards a solution. The key themes of the hackathon are better data veracity, forward looking risk, and impact-oriented financial instruments. The objective is to bolster our community and share knowledge while discussing actionable strategies to better the industry.

We are excited to announce the following speakers for Sustainable Finance Live:

Mark Akerman, CTO of Tandem Bank

Suresh Sankaran, Head of Model Risk Governance at Metro Bank

Adrian Sargent, Founder of ESG Treasury and CEO of Castle Community Bank

Guillaime Levanier, Sustainable Investment Officer at Lombard Odier

Adam Webb, COO at ICBC Standard Bank

Kyle Boag, Head MENA and Turkey, Global Payments Solutions, HSBC

and more to be announced closer to the conference.

For more information and to register for Sustainable Finance Live, please visit the event page here.