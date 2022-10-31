Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Singapore Exchange (SGX) DBS Bank

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives Foreign exchange Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
DBS goes live on SGX unit&#39;s crypto platform; launches programmable money pilot

DBS goes live on SGX unit's crypto platform; launches programmable money pilot

DBS has become the first bank to go live on a new digital asset trading platform from Singapore Exchange unit MaxxTrader.

SGX-owned MaxxTrader provides foreign exchange pricing and risk services to over 100 global and regional banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

It is now moving into crypto with the MaxxDigital offering, which promises the ability to price, trade and distribute any cash or tradable tokenised digital assets. The platform incorporates OTC and FX execution features for digital asset trading, as well as streaming, Request for Stream and Request for Quote workflows.

Manish Kedia, CEO, MaxxTrader, says: "There is currently a large gap in the digital assets trading market for a robust, functionality-rich trading solution and we believe that MaxxDigital can fill this critical gap."

Jacky Tai, MD, group head, trading and structuring, treasury and markets, DBS, adds: "Partnering with MaxxTrader and leveraging their expertise enhances our digital asset trading offering and trading hours even over weekends without having to commit to additional backend resources."

Separately, DBS has formed a partnership with Open Government Products (OGP) to launch a live pilot where purpose-bound money-based vouchers (PBM vouchers) are issued using tokenised SGD to facilitate “real-world” live transactions with selected merchants.

PBM enables senders to specify conditions, such as validity period and types of shops, when making transfers in digital SGD.

The live pilot will involve up to 1,000 selected consumers and six merchants.

This forms part of Project Orchid, an industry effort led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), to develop the technology infrastructure and technical competencies to enable a programmable digital Singapore dollar (DSGD).

While MAS has assessed that the case for a retail CBDC in Singapore is not compelling for now, it continues to actively explore good use cases for digital currencies. Project Orchid aims to build the technical capabilities and competencies necessary for MAS to issue a retail CBDC, should the need arise.

Related Companies

Singapore Exchange (SGX) DBS Bank

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives Foreign exchange Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] P27: Progress towards 2023 and the link between Instant Payments and Sustainability

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud[New Report] Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Trending

Related News
DBS opens crypto exchange to wealthy clients
/crypto

DBS opens crypto exchange to wealthy clients

SGX and Temasek to develop blockchain-based digital asset trading infrastructure
/crypto

SGX and Temasek to develop blockchain-based digital asset trading infrastructure

Trending

  1. EU preps rule for mandatory instant payments in euros

  2. Industry association pushes back on EC instant payments timeline

  3. Credit Suisse to slash 9000 jobs on &#163;3.5 billion quarterly loss

  4. Swift delays ISO 20022 migration until March

  5. PayPal lets Apple users ditch passwords for passkeys

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023