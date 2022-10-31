Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Singapore Exchange (SGX) DBS Bank

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives Foreign exchange Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
DBS goes live on SGX unit&#39;s crypto platform

DBS goes live on SGX unit's crypto platform

DBS has become the first bank to go live on a new digital asset trading platform from Singapore Exchange unit MaxxTrader.

SGX-owned MaxxTrader provides foreign exchange pricing and risk services to over 100 global and regional banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

It is now moving into crypto with the MaxxDigital offering, which promises the ability to price, trade and distribute any cash or tradable tokenised digital assets. The platform incorporates OTC and FX execution features for digital asset trading, as well as streaming, Request for Stream and Request for Quote workflows.

Manish Kedia, CEO, MaxxTrader, says: "There is currently a large gap in the digital assets trading market for a robust, functionality-rich trading solution and we believe that MaxxDigital can fill this critical gap."

Jacky Tai, MD, group head, trading and structuring, treasury and markets, DBS, adds: "Partnering with MaxxTrader and leveraging their expertise enhances our digital asset trading offering and trading hours even over weekends without having to commit to additional backend resources."

Related Companies

Singapore Exchange (SGX) DBS Bank

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives Foreign exchange Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Advanced AML transaction monitoring to fight financial crime

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Instant Payments and Data - The next wave of modernisation in banking infrastruc[On-Demand Webinar] Instant Payments and Data - The next wave of modernisation in banking infrastructure

Trending

Related News
DBS opens crypto exchange to wealthy clients
/crypto

DBS opens crypto exchange to wealthy clients

SGX and Temasek to develop blockchain-based digital asset trading infrastructure
/crypto

SGX and Temasek to develop blockchain-based digital asset trading infrastructure

Trending

  1. EU preps rule for mandatory instant payments in euros

  2. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  3. Industry association pushes back on EC instant payments timeline

  4. Credit Suisse to slash 9000 jobs on &#163;3.5 billion quarterly loss

  5. PayPal lets Apple users ditch passwords for passkeys

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023