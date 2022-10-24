Money20/20 US: Zirtue takes 'America's Got Access' crown

Relationship-based lending app Zirtue has scooped up the $100,000 top prize at Money20/20's new startup pitch competition, 'America's Got Access'.

Hundreds of startups applied to take part on the competition, designed to showcase fintech companies focused on solving challenges around financial inclusion, financial health and enabling diversity, equity and inclusion within fintech.



In the end, nine finalists pitched to a panel of judges on the main stage in Las Vegas, vying to win a free pass to Money20/20, a $100,000 uncapped SAFE investment, and the chance to become part of the Commerce Ventures portfolio.



Zirtue took the crown, while a surprise audience vote saw a second prize of $100,000 handed to Remynt, a start-up that empowers consumers to resolve debt while rebuilding their credit.



Dan Rosen, founding partner, Commerce Ventures, says: "It's clear that all these founders possess the passion, focus and expertise to build exciting businesses which have an enormous, positive impact, and I look forward to working with Zirtue and Remynt as they grow their companies."