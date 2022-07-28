Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Sustainable Finance Live 2022 attendee registration now open

Sustainable Finance Live 2022 attendee registration now open

Registration for Sustainable Finance Live, Finextra's programme of content, workshops and experiments, designed to create actionable ESG strategies, is now open.

The conference will be held on 29th November at Events@no6 in London and will be followed by an online hackathon running from 30th November to 2nd December 2022.

The event in its entirety will bring together a diverse group of people that share a desire to accelerate capital allocation into areas that prioritise decarbonisation and biodiversity initiatives through a just transition of the economy. Further to this, this event will be for those that are currently focusing on creating value through a trustworthy implementation of ESG measures and the data that serves their purpose. 

Sustainable Finance Live 2022 will have three core themes: improving data veracity, considering risk in a forward-looking manner, and establishing impact-oriented financial instruments. These themes were picked after 15 workshops over the course of three years in which subjects such as natural capital, scenario modelling and data marketplaces were discussed. 

Attendees will be expected to share their knowledge and design solutions in a collaborative manner, in an attempt to test, learn, fail and succeed together in a short space of time. In turn, accelerating the journey to the final solution that resolve issues related to sustainable finance. 

In addition to ensuring the best ideas are pushed forward to incubation and investment to develop a operational poster child for the financial services industry to follow, Sustainable Finance Live will provide clarity to the banking audience and a blueprint for where to get started in ensuring sustainability is prioritised.

Register here.


 

