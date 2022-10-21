Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Atom Bank names CFO

Atom Bank names CFO

UK challenger bank Atom has named Andrew Marshall as chief financial officer.

He replaces Atom co-founder David McCarthy whose departure was first reported back in September.

Marshall has worked at Atom for six years, holding a number of roles and was most recently deputy CRO and director of corporate finance. 

Atom has made a number of senior appointments in recent weeks, including Andy Sturrock and Rebecca Cartwright who were named as chief technology officer and cheif risk officer respectively. 

The appointment of Marshall comes at a time of continued speculation about Atom's intention to go public. A merger with a US-based special purpose acquistion company was called off earlier this year.

It has been reported that Atom is currently interviewing investment banks in relation to a flotation for 2023. 

