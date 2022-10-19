Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Amazon launches UK home insurance comparison site

Amazon has introduced an online home insurance comparison service in the UK, signing up three of the country's largest providers as participants.

The Amazon Insurance Store will offer like-for-like quote comparisons, a streamlined and simple quote questionnaire, and a checkout experience integrated with amazon.co.uk.

Currently available to select customers ahead of a full roll out before the end of the year, the portal has quotes from Ageas UK, Co-op, and LV= General Insurance, with more providers set to arrive soon.

Customer reviews, star ratings, and claims acceptance rates will be added to the store as more customers purchase policies.

The news saw market leader moneysupermarket.com's shares dive more than 13% in afternoon trading.

Jonathan Feifs, GM, Amazon European payment products, says: “This initial launch is just the beginning—we’ll continue to innovate and make refinements, all with the aim of delighting customers and providing the most convenient shopping experience possible.”

Amazon was reported to be planning an insurance comparison service as far back as 2018. Google launched a similar service for car insurance in the UK a decade ago but ultimately folded it due to low traffic.

