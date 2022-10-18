Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

National Australia Bank (NAB)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NAB launches app to turn phones into payment acceptance devices

NAB launches app to turn phones into payment acceptance devices

National Australia Bank is entering the mPOS business, launching an app that turns Android phones into contactless card acceptance devices.

Powered by payments tech partner Quest, NAB Easy Tap is being pitched to small businesses and people with a "side hustle", promising no minimum purchase amount and no upfront costs.

NAB group executive, business and private banking, Andrew Irvine, says: "This is perfect for Australians with a side hustle - think your local farmers market, coffee carts and mobile hairdressers who don’t want to lug around a payment terminal or dongle and who are looking for instant insight into how their business is performing."

Earlier this year, rival Westpac began offering small businesses similar technology for accepting contactless payments via Android phones.

Related Companies

National Australia Bank (NAB)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How can corporate banks innovate their core banking platforms?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Customer Experience – Can Financial Institutions meet new challenges & expectations? - Take the SurCustomer Experience – Can Financial Institutions meet new challenges & expectations? - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
NAB backs national roll out of digital identity system
/identity

NAB backs national roll out of digital identity system

Westpac offers tap-on-phone software to SMEs
/payments

Westpac offers tap-on-phone software to SMEs

NAB to launch BNPL product

27 May

Trending

  1. Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

  2. NatWest to launch BaaS business in UK

  3. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  4. Lloyds launches fintech sandbox with NayaOne

  5. Revolut launches holiday home rental service

Research
See all reports »
Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023