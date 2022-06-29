Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Westpac

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Westpac offers tap-on-phone software to SMEs

Westpac offers tap-on-phone software to SMEs

Australian bank Westpac is offering small businesses technology that lets them accept contactless payments via Android mobile phones.

Westpac Tap on Phone, which uses Airpay TAP technology from local player Quest Payment Systems, is being trialled with select small business customers ahead of becoming more widely available in early 2023.

Firms download a Point-of-Sale app and start accepting secure, contactless payments from their compatible Android mobile phone or tablet, without the need for traditional merchant hardware.

Chris de Bruin, chief executive, consumer and business banking, Westpac, says: "Mobile is already the number one choice for making payments and this solution means small business owners will soon be able to take payments on their phone when a purchase is made or job is complete, making it easier and faster to do business."

Related Companies

Westpac

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Trending

Related News
Westpac to convert transactional data into business insights for clients
/payments

Westpac to convert transactional data into business insights for clients

Westpac to build new institutional platform with 10x Banking
/wholesale

Westpac to build new institutional platform with 10x Banking

Westpac automatically blocks payments to suspected scammers

12 Apr

Westpac puts accessibly at heart of new payments terminal

02 Dec 2021

Trending

  1. Klarna exec blasts &#39;mind-boggling&#39; Barclays BNPL research

  2. Revolut to roll out &#39;responsible&#39; BNPL product across Europe

  3. Mastercard drops album featuring its sonic brand

  4. EBA calls for PSD2 and E-Money Directive to be merged

  5. Starling Bank reaches three million current account milestone

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022