Westpac offers tap-on-phone software to SMEs

Australian bank Westpac is offering small businesses technology that lets them accept contactless payments via Android mobile phones.

Westpac Tap on Phone, which uses Airpay TAP technology from local player Quest Payment Systems, is being trialled with select small business customers ahead of becoming more widely available in early 2023.



Firms download a Point-of-Sale app and start accepting secure, contactless payments from their compatible Android mobile phone or tablet, without the need for traditional merchant hardware.



Chris de Bruin, chief executive, consumer and business banking, Westpac, says: "Mobile is already the number one choice for making payments and this solution means small business owners will soon be able to take payments on their phone when a purchase is made or job is complete, making it easier and faster to do business."