Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Commission

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EU tenders for blockchain data and DeFi project

EU tenders for blockchain data and DeFi project

The European Commission has put out a tender for a study on "embedded supervision of decentralised finance".

The study will entail a six momnth pilot project to develop, deploy and test a technological solution that would enable regulatory bodies to automatically monitor compliance by reading public blockchain data.

"The project will seek to benefit from the open nature of transaction data on the Ethereum blockchain, which is the biggest settlement platform of DeFi protocols," states the Commission in the tender document. "Its main focus will be on automated supervisory data gathering directly from the blockchain to test the technological capabilities for supervisory monitoring of real-time DeFi activity."

The contract is valued at €250,000 and is open for applications until 1 December.

Related Companies

European Commission

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] FX and how PSPs can alleviate merchant challenges

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] PaaS: Why big banks are the perfect player to outsource PaaS[Webinar] PaaS: Why big banks are the perfect player to outsource PaaS

Trending

Related News
EBA goes to tender for crypto and blockchain data management platform
/crypto

EBA goes to tender for crypto and blockchain data management platform

FCA goes to tender for cryptoassets forensics provider
/crypto

FCA goes to tender for cryptoassets forensics provider

Trending

  1. Mastercard and Visa face UK corporate card interchange class action suit

  2. Adyen partners Tink for open banking payments

  3. Swift finds role as global hub for CBDCs and tokenised assets

  4. ABN Amro introduces e-ID with payment functionality

  5. UK businesses call on Government to axe the &#39;card tax&#39;

Research
See all reports »
SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line