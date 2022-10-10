EU tenders for blockchain data and DeFi project

The European Commission has put out a tender for a study on "embedded supervision of decentralised finance".

The study will entail a six momnth pilot project to develop, deploy and test a technological solution that would enable regulatory bodies to automatically monitor compliance by reading public blockchain data.



"The project will seek to benefit from the open nature of transaction data on the Ethereum blockchain, which is the biggest settlement platform of DeFi protocols," states the Commission in the tender document. "Its main focus will be on automated supervisory data gathering directly from the blockchain to test the technological capabilities for supervisory monitoring of real-time DeFi activity."



The contract is valued at €250,000 and is open for applications until 1 December.



