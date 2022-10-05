EBA goes to tender for crypto and blockchain data management platform

The European Banking Authority has put out a call for tender for blockchain analytics services and crypto-assets market data.

The EBA says it wants access to real-time data on crypto-assets and crypto-assets markets via a subscription model.



The authority has split the tender into two lots, one covering blockchain analytics and forensics data, valued at about EUR240,000, and the other crypto-assets market data, valued at around EUR120,000.



Explaining its reasoning, the EBA says the data will help it to "properly fulfil its mandates" to monitor and assess developments in digital finance-related topics, including the exposure of the banking and payments sectors to crypto-assets.



The move will also help foster consumer protection by "identifying and addressing detriment consumers may experience", and prevent the use of the financial system for the purposes of money laundering and terrorist financing.