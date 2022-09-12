DBS enters the metaverse to promote ESG efforts

Asian bank DBS has teamed up with decentralised gaming virtual world The Sandbox to launch a metaverse experience showcasing ESG ideas and initiatives.

The bank is buying a 3x3 plot of Sandbox land to build DBS BetterWorld, which will used to demonstrate the importance of building a more sustainable world.



For instance, DBS will use the platform to profile social entrepreneurs in Asia who have been driving positive impact through innovative business models.



All the land and production on DBS BetterWorld will be certifiably carbon neutral



Piyush Gupta, CEO, DBS, says: "Our partnership with The Sandbox and Animoca Brands marks the start of an exciting collaboration as we push the boundaries of what is possible in the metaverse.



"We also look forward to harnessing it as an additional innovative platform to spread the word on important ESG issues and to shine a spotlight on communities and partners doing good work to address them."