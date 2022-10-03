Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Security

Keywords

E-commerce Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SCA has led to fall in online card fraud - Barclaycard

SCA has led to fall in online card fraud - Barclaycard

200 days on from the mandatory introduction of Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) in the UK, 73% of retailers have seen online payment fraud decline, according to data from Barclaycard Payments.

In the biggest change to UK payments regulation since the roll out of Chip & Pin in 2006, all online transactions over £25 have been subject to two-factor authentication checks since 14th March, to help combat online fraud.

Nearly three quarters of retailers have seen a drop in fraud in the months since the rollout, with an average reduction for these firms of around 25%. As a result, 63% of those with an ecommerce channel believe SCA has had a positive impact on their business.

However, the study shows that 28% of businesses are still not fully compliant with the regulation. Proprietary Barclaycard transaction data shows that £2.07 million in sales is being declined every day because payments are being routed through non-secure channels and, as a result, failing mandatory security checks.

With four in five Brits happy to go through two factor authentication, there has been a drop in 'basket abandonment' from 32.4% to 28.9%, since SCA was introduced.

Kirsty Morris, MD, specialist sales, Barclaycard Payments, says: "While most business have adapted well to the new levels of security, it does remain concerning that so many are still yet to become fully compliant.

"Our data shows that businesses risk losing millions in revenue by not upgrading their systems, so it’s important they look to make the shopping experience as safe and smooth as possible for their customers."

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Security

Keywords

E-commerce Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Digital Solutions: Supporting SMEs during the economic downturn

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Why low-code is the solution to propel data driven services[On-Demand Webinar] Why low-code is the solution to propel data driven services

Trending

Related News
Survey finds UK shoppers are frustrated with SCA
/security

Survey finds UK shoppers are frustrated with SCA

Nationwide stops 2000 more frauds a month with SCA rules
/security

Nationwide stops 2000 more frauds a month with SCA rules

UK retailers lost £130 million in sales in first month of SCA rules

14 Apr

FCA extends SCA deadline by a further six months

20 May 2021

Trending

  1. UK banks to shut down mobile payment service Paym

  2. Samsung launches credit card in India

  3. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, among banks fined $1.1 billion by SEC

  4. Revolut wins FCA approval for crypto service

  5. Barclays awards Lloyds Bank first place in CBDC Hackathon

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications