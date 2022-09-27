Betterment introduces crypto investing portfolios

Digital investment advisor Betterment is teaming up with Gemini to offer crypto investing portfolios to its 730,000 customers.

From next month, customers will be able to invest in curated crypto portfolios constructed from digital assets listed on the Gemini Exchange, with the Winklevoss-founded firm acting as Betterment's crypto custodian.



The move comes shortly after Betterment acquired crypto investing firm Makara, appointing its CEO Jesse Proudman VP of crypto investing.



Says Proudman on the Gemini tie-up: "Betterment is built on the principles of trust, ease-of-use and diversification and we wanted to work with a partner who not only understood our unique needs, but had the infrastructure in place to power our crypto solution in a way that aligned with our values."