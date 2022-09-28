DoorDash launches co-branded card with Chase

Lcoal neighbourhood commerce platform DoorDash has teamed up with Chase to launch a co-branded credit card in the US.

The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard will allow cardmembers to unlock benefits and earn rewards on purchases both on and off the DoorDash platform.



Ed Olebe, president of Chase co-brand Cards, says: “The new card is designed for those who love the convenience and options DoorDash provides and want to earn more where they are spending, whether ordering from the broad range of categories available on DoorDash or spending in-person at a favorite neighborhood store.”



The new co-branded card expands the current relationship between all three parties. Since January 2020, Chase and DoorDash have worked together to offer a range of complimentary DashPass membership perks to Sapphire, Freedom, and Slate cardmembers in addition to most Chase co-brand cardmembers.