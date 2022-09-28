Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
DoorDash launches co-branded card with Chase

DoorDash launches co-branded card with Chase

Lcoal neighbourhood commerce platform DoorDash has teamed up with Chase to launch a co-branded credit card in the US.

The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard will allow cardmembers to unlock benefits and earn rewards on purchases both on and off the DoorDash platform.

Ed Olebe, president of Chase co-brand Cards, says: “The new card is designed for those who love the convenience and options DoorDash provides and want to earn more where they are spending, whether ordering from the broad range of categories available on DoorDash or spending in-person at a favorite neighborhood store.”

The new co-branded card expands the current relationship between all three parties. Since January 2020, Chase and DoorDash have worked together to offer a range of complimentary DashPass membership perks to Sapphire, Freedom, and Slate cardmembers in addition to most Chase co-brand cardmembers.

Related Companies

MasterCard JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cloud and the future of efficiency

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2023 - A Sibos Special Edition[New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2023 - A Sibos Special Edition

Trending

Related News
Samsung launches credit card in India
/payments

Samsung launches credit card in India

GM, Goldman and Mastercard agree credit card partnership
/payments

GM, Goldman and Mastercard agree credit card partnership

Citi bids to woo younger Asian consumers through co-branded card deal with Lazada

04 Oct 2019

Goldman CEO: "Apple card is big, but it's also a beginning"

21 Aug 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut launches account for freelancers

  2. Fintechs form Open Finance Association

  3. Goldman Sachs expands Transaction Banking to Europe

  4. Finastra and Visa introduce global BaaS offering integrating Visa Direct

  5. Citi to exit UK retail market

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications