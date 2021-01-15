Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
GM, Goldman and Mastercard agree credit card partnership

GM, Goldman and Mastercard agree credit card partnership

General Motors, Goldman Sachs and Mastercard have agreed a multi-year relationship for co-branded rewards-based credit cards.

Goldman Sachs beat out competition from Barclays late last year to buy GM's credit card business in a deal worth around $2.5 billion.

Mastercard will continue to act as the network of choice when Goldman starts acting as issuing bank for the cards from later this year.

“We are excited to partner with GM to reimagine the credit card experience for GM customers,” says Omer Ismail, head, consumer business, Goldman Sachs.

The GM deal is the latest in a long line of forays into consumer banking for Goldman. Just this week it signed up card issuing platform Marqeta to help deliver its first digital current accounts.

The Wall Street giant is also the issuing partner for Apple's credit card.

Related Companies

MasterCard Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty, [New Paper] Liquidity and Bey[New Paper] Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Trending

Related News
Marqeta wins digital current account contract with Goldman Sachs
/payments

Marqeta wins digital current account contract with Goldman Sachs

Apple readies for credit card launch

Apple readies for credit card launch

Trending

  1. Former Ripple CTO can&#39;t remember a password that would unlock a fortune in bitcoin

  2. How banks and financial services players will monetise open banking

  3. Walmart to launch fintech startup

  4. Mastercard unveils cloud POS acceptance tech

  5. Exclusive: Santander pulls plug on Asto SME app

Research
See all papers »
Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty