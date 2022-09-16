Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Danske Bank VIPPS

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EC competition concerns sees Pivo pull out of merger with Vipps and MobilePay

EC competition concerns sees Pivo pull out of merger with Vipps and MobilePay

Finish mobile payments app Pivo has been removed from a planned three-way merger with MobilePay and Vipps after the European Commission raised concerns about the deal.

Last year, MobilePay, Pivo and Vipps - which are all bank owned - set out plans to join forces to create a single payments app with a combined user base of 11 million consumers across Finland, Denmark and Norway.

However, with Danske Bank-owned MobilePay and OP Financial Group-owned Pivo both having sizable customer bases in Finland, the EC's directorate-general for competition raised the alarm.

This has forced Danske Bank and the consortium of lenders behind Vipps to move ahead without OP Financial and Pivo. The revised plan still needs EC approval.

Christian Bornfeld, head, personal customers, Danske Bank, says: "MobilePay in Denmark and Finland will still merge with Vipps. The parties’ ambition to create a mobile payment wallet across borders has not changed.

"Both Danske Bank and the Norwegian banks behind Vipps would have preferred the merger, as planned, to include OP Financial Group and Pivo, but we respect the Commission’s concerns and now hope for a swift approval."

The change means that the new company, called Vipps MobilePay, will now be 27.8% owned by Danske and 72.2% owned by the Norwegian consortium.

Related Companies

Danske Bank VIPPS

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Why low-code is the solution to propel data driven services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Money Mules: Shifting from detection to prevention[On-Demand Webinar] Money Mules: Shifting from detection to prevention

Trending

Related News
Nordic mobile wallets Vipps, MobilePay and Pivo to merge
/payments

Nordic mobile wallets Vipps, MobilePay and Pivo to merge

Trending

  1. Revolut unveils online checkout feature

  2. Banks and technology partners join EU-wide pilot of digital IDs

  3. Embedded finance set for explosive growth

  4. JP Morgan to buy payments firm Renovite

  5. UK fintech investment takes a dive

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications