Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Google

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

E-commerce Legal Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Indonesian anti-trust agency investigates unfair Google app payments

Indonesian anti-trust agency investigates unfair Google app payments

Indonesian watchdog KPPU is investigating Google for breaching anti-monopoly laws and carrying out unlawful business practices on the Google Play Store.

Google controls 93% of the market share in a nation with a blossoming digital economy where countless app developers are using Google software to launch their products and services. The tech giant is being investigated for charging a steep 15-30% fee on their payment system and threatening apps to be removed from the Google Play Store if not compensated.

A statement from the antitrust agency relayed: “KPPU suspects that Google has conducted an abuse using its dominant position, conditional sales, and discriminatory practices in digital application distribution in Indonesia.”

KPPU is conducting a 60 day investigation, during which if Google is found guilty the company will face a fine of up to 50% of net profit gained during the period.

This is not the first instance in which Google has been targeted by authorities for fraudulent activities; in the last decade the European Union fined Google nearly €8 billion for anti-competitive practices, and South Korea passed an anti-Google law last year which forbids app store operators from forcing developers to use their payment systems and charging them unjust commission. In January, the US Senate passed a major antitrust bill that will impact Google and other Big Tech companies in their monopolistic practices.

Google has yet to respond to the accusations, but in previous similar situations have claimed that the fee allows the tools and platforms accessible to global users via Android to be free.

Related Companies

Google

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

E-commerce Legal Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: From cloud to multicloud, pathway to resilience - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications[New Report] Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Trending

Related News
MPs slam Action Fraud, FCA and tech giants over pension scams
/security

MPs slam Action Fraud, FCA and tech giants over pension scams

Google app enables banks to lock Android devices over credit defaults
/payments

Google app enables banks to lock Android devices over credit defaults

Trending

  1. Revolut unveils online checkout feature

  2. Banks and technology partners join EU-wide pilot of digital IDs

  3. Embedded finance set for explosive growth

  4. JP Morgan to buy payments firm Renovite

  5. Greenwashing is a systemic problem at UK banks

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications