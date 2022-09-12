Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard American Express Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Card firms will apply new code identifying purchases at US firearm stores

Card firms will apply new code identifying purchases at US firearm stores

Visa, Mastercard and American Express say they will implement a new merchant category code for American gun merchants, meaning firearm store transactions are identified.

The card giants made the move after the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) approved the creation of the new code in response to pressure from gun-control activists.

Says Visa: "Following ISO’s decision to establish a new merchant category code, Visa will proceed with next steps, while ensuring we protect all legal commerce on the Visa network in accordance with our long-standing rules."

The code, which advocates argue will help track suspicious weapon purchases, will show where purchases are made but not details on what has been bought.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says: "When you buy an airline ticket or pay for your groceries, your credit card company has a special code for those retailers. It's just common sense that we have the same policies in place for gun and ammunition stores."

However, National Rifle Association. spokesman Lars Dalseide says the code unfairly targets law-abiding gun owners.

Says Dalseide: "The decision to create a firearm specific code is nothing more than a capitulation to anti-gun politicians and activists bent on eroding the rights of law-abiding Americans one transaction at a time."

Related Companies

MasterCard American Express Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] NPA: The new payments architecture that is here to stay

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NEW IMPACT STUDY] Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line[NEW IMPACT STUDY] Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Trending

Related News
US lawmakers seek answers from BNPL firm financing gun purchases
/payments

US lawmakers seek answers from BNPL firm financing gun purchases

Trending

  1. Revolut under pressure over internal audit

  2. UK&#39;s bank branch sharing project to be extended

  3. N26 takes the offensive against phishing scams

  4. Revolut unveils online checkout feature

  5. Starling responds to UK Govt&#39;s report on suspected BBLS fraud

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications