Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

FIS Global

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Cryptocurrency Wholesale banking

Keywords

CBDC
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FIS targets central banks with real-time payments and CBDC tech

FIS targets central banks with real-time payments and CBDC tech

Fintech giant FIS has launched an infrastructure offering to help central banks make the move to real-time payments and CBDCs.

RealNet Central promises to assist central banks as they seek to transform their markets to digital-first, real-time payment economies.

The infrastructure is designed to help a country’s businesses, consumers, financial institutions and government entities connect to real-time networks, both domestically and internationally.

FIS is also working to help central banks launch CBDCs through a virtual lab, created in collaboration with M10 Networks.

The lab allows central banks, commercial banks and other financial participants to experiment with - and pilot - core concepts of issuance, transfer, redemption, offline payments, programmable payments, retail, wholesale and cross-border payments.

Aman Cheema, head, global real-time payments and CBDCs, FIS, says: "While the idea of making payments in real-time may sound simple, the reality of delivering on that promise is enormously sophisticated, especially when doing so across borders.

"Our latest offering sets out to change that, bringing consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments closer together in the payments ecosystem."

Related Companies

FIS Global

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Cryptocurrency Wholesale banking

Keywords

CBDC
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Innovation Jumpstart: The culture reset and building partnerships

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line[NEW IMPACT STUDY] Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Trending

Related News
Westpac and FIS invest in conversational AI firm Kasisto
/retail

Westpac and FIS invest in conversational AI firm Kasisto

FIS partners NYDIG to help banks let customers buy bitcoin
/crypto

FIS partners NYDIG to help banks let customers buy bitcoin

FIS sets up $150 million fintech venture fund

28 Apr 2020

Trending

  1. Banks to pay $1bn over traders&#39; use of WhatsApp

  2. Fraud spike forces bus company to ban online banks and cut mobile contactless limits

  3. HSBC debuts variable recurring payments for open banking customers

  4. UK supermarket rolls out BNPL loans to tackle rising food costs

  5. Nationwide deploys open banking sweeping feature for new account opening

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022