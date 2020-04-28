Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

FIS Global

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FIS sets up $150 million fintech venture fund

FIS sets up $150 million fintech venture fund

Financial technology company FIS has set up a venture arm with a goal of investing up to $150 million in promising fintech startups over the next three years.

FIS says the new unit will invest globally in early to growth-stage fintech startups with a focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital enablement and automation, data and analytics, security and privacy, distributed ledger technology, and financial inclusion.

The capital injections will be accompanied by a package of operational support and access to FIS channel partners and banking clients.

“At a time when many other fintech firms are scaling back their investments, FIS is deepening its commitment to stay at the forefront of innovative technologies that can help our clients accelerate digital transformation and emerge even stronger from the current pandemic ,” says Asif Ramji, chief growth officer of FIS. “FIS Ventures is a significant new component of our investment strategy to identify and bring to market innovative new technologies that advance the way the world pays, banks and invests.”

He says the recently announced funding in the Nigeria-based fintech startup Flutterwave marks the first investment made by FIS Ventures.

Related Companies

FIS Global

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How merchants can turn the challenge of SCA into a business boost - Register Now.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?, [New Paper] Should banks be the guar[New Paper] Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Trending Stories

Related News
Volt Bank contracts with FIS

Volt Bank contracts with FIS

Visa partners FIS to push DLT-based platform for international corporate payments

Visa partners FIS to push DLT-based platform for international corporate payments

FIS vows to help community banks set up digital units in 90 days

10 Apr 2019

FIS to buy Worldpay for $35 billion

18 Mar 2019

Trending

  1. Robo-advisers are facing their first major downturn

  2. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery: Natwest copies Starling with carers card

  3. Central banks urged to create digital alternative to cash

  4. NatWest appoints Jen Tippen as chief transformation officer

  5. Covid-19: fintech funding already contracting - Forrester

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?