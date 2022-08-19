Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Gravity

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Payments firm CEO who set 70k minimum wage resigns amid misconduct allegations

Payments firm CEO who set 70k minimum wage resigns amid misconduct allegations

The CEO who was lauded in 2015 for rolling out a $70,000 minimum wage at his payments processing firm has resigned after accusations of assault involving multiple women.

In the wake of a detailed New York Times investigation, Dan Price posted a statement on Twitter saying he has resigned from Gravity Payments, the firm he founded 18 years ago, to "focus full time on fighting false accusations made against me".

According to the Times, a woman has accused Price of raping her while she was under the influence of drugs. Police have referred the case to prosecutors although no charges have yet been filed.

Several other women say Price filmed them having sex without their knowledge, while another woman, Kacie Margis, say Price penetrated her after she declined sex.

In January, a woman told police that when she resisted Price's attempt to kiss her, he grabbed her throat. Price has been charged with misdemeanour assault and reckless driving in connection with the incident. He pleaded not guilty, and the case remains ongoing.

Price gained notoriety in 2015 when he vowed to pay all members of his 120 person-strong team at least $70,000. To pay for the move, Price said he would slash his own salary from nearly $1 million to the $70,000 figure and committing up to 80% of the privately owned company's profits for the year.

According to the New York Times, Price decided to take the dramatic step after reading an academic article on happiness that found that emotional well-being rises with income up until about $75,000 a year but that after that point there are no further gains.

The move made headlines and helped propel Price into a social media star who frequently opined on corporate greed, mental health, equality and women.

Questions about Price's behaviour go back to the time of his minimum wage announcement. In December 2015, Bloomberg reported that his ex-wife Kristie Colón used a videotaped TEDx talk to say she had been beaten and waterboarded by her ex-husband. Colón did not name Price, who told Bloomberg that the abuse "never happened".

Announcing his resignation in the wake of the latest allegations, Price concludes: "I'm not going anywhere."

Related Companies

Gravity

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Innovation Jumpstart: The culture reset and building partnerships

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line[NEW IMPACT STUDY] Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Trending

Trending

  1. Brazil central bank chief predicts death of credit cards

  2. Tech industry consortium to run CBDC pilot with sterling stablecoin

  3. NatWest&#39;s Payit hits &#163;1bn processed

  4. HSBC&#39;s Gavin Munroe to take top tech role at CommBank

  5. Klarna extends shopping app to track all online purchases

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022