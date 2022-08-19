Cape taps former Prospa head Ben Lyons as chief revenue officer

Australian fintech Cape has appointed Prospa’s former head of growth, Ben Lyons, as their new chief revenue officer.

At Prospa, a banking-solution fintech, Lyons established partner distribution strategy and expanded the company’s online and offline presence.

Lyons will be responsible for innovating Australia’s SME market to integrate them into bigger corporations and forming key partnerships at the expense management platform.

Lyons’ long-term objective at Cape will be to foster growth in SMEs and improve the cashflow of the Australian economy.

Lyons commented: “As a previous business owner and having worked closely with SMEs for many years, I understand the cash flow and expense challenges that businesses face. The current handling of company spending is broken. I’m passionate about challenging the status quo and finding a different approach to solve this problem that has been around for a long time.

“Cape’s approach is exciting because we are tackling cash flow challenges from a different angle. We’re focusing on how companies spend and optimising every cent in a business to enable growth and sustainability. Given the current circumstances in the market, this is an extremely relevant time to look at this.”

Ryan Edwards-Pritchard, founder and CEO of Cape, observed: “Ben brings extensive industry experience and a proven track record to Cape. He’s got the runs on the board, having grown a business from scratch to IPO, and joins us at a time when we have the foundations in place to build momentum and achieve our lofty goal of embedding Cape in every transaction, to save Australian businesses the money they need to grow.”

