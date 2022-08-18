Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Elavon names Visa&#39;s Hemlata Narasimhan president, Europe

Elavon names Visa's Hemlata Narasimhan president, Europe

US Bank-owned payments firm Elavon has hired Visa executive Hemlata Narasimhan as its president in Europe.

Narasimhan most recently led the merchant and acquiring business for Visa in Europe, where she oversaw growth in both employee numbers and local presence across several markets.

Prior to Visa, she spent almost seven years at American Express in New York and London, and had a career in management consulting with the Boston Consulting Group.

Says Narasimhan: “As well as having U.S Bank behind it, there are inherent strengths in the Elavon business that will enable it to take advantage as the payments industry recovers from the pandemic. It’s an exciting time to come onboard.”

Adds Declan Lynch, CEO, Elavon: “The payments landscape is changing rapidly, and Hemlata’s experience, strategic mindset and strong leadership will allow us to continue to position Elavon as a leader and innovator in our industry.”

