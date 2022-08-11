Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Celsius Network Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ripple casts eye over bankrupt crypto lender Celsius

Ripple casts eye over bankrupt crypto lender Celsius

Blockchain-based payments firm Ripple has registered an interest in acquiring assets belonging to bankrupt crypto lender Celsius.

Celsius filed for Capter 11 bankruptcy protection in July, a month after suspending all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts.

The firm, which was valued at $3.25 billion on a $750 million Series B financing round in November, allowed its 1.7 million users to deposit their bitcoin, ethereum and tether and receive weekly interest payments.

According to Reuters, Ripple attorneys submitted filings last week with the bankruptcy court asking to be represented in the proceedings.

A Ripple spokesperson told the newswire: “We are interested in learning about Celsius and its assets, and whether any could be relevant to our business." He offered no comment on whether the company wanted to acquire Celsius.

Related Companies

Celsius Network Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Trending

Related News
Celsius Network files for bankruptcy
/crypto

Celsius Network files for bankruptcy

Bitcoin crashes to lowest level for two years as Celsius pauses withdrawals
/crypto

Bitcoin crashes to lowest level for two years as Celsius pauses withdrawals

Ripple partners Modulr to improve payments into UK and Europe

02 Feb

Binance and Ripple weigh in on crypto regulation

16 Nov 2021

Ripple invests in NFT marketplace Mintable

02 Jul 2021

Ripple to acquire 40% stake in Asia's Trianglo

30 Mar 2021

Trending

  1. Brits return to cash as cost of living bites

  2. Fintech challenger Dozens shuts up shop

  3. Goldman Sachs’s credit card division under investigation by CFPB

  4. JP Morgan rolls out cross-border liquidity product in Saudi Arabia

  5. Mastercard and Visa stop processing payments for Pornhub advertising arm

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022