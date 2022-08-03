Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
UK legal taskforce probes rules underpinning securities issuance on blockchain

UK legal taskforce probes rules underpinning securities issuance on blockchain

Legal experts in the UK have opened a public consultation on the legislative changes requirted to support the issuance and transfer of digital securities on blockchain and DLT systems.

The consultation, conducted by the Government-backed UK Jurisdiction Taskforce (UKJT), aims to provide clarity to the market as to the types of digital security models which English law will support.

A number of jurisdictions, including Luxembourg and France, have introduced tailored legislative frameworks to facilitate the commercial use of blockchain and DLT under their respective legal systems. However, no similar statutory regime has been introduced in the UK and there is some perception in the market that English law may be comparatively less supportive of digital securities.

The consultation aims to address these concerns and is seeking input on any material issues of concern to stakeholders in relation to the issuance and transfer of digital securities under English private law.

Sir Geoffrey Vos, Chancellor of the High Court and chair of the UKJT comments: “We recognise many experts and interested members of the public in the legal, digital and financial sectors have views on this. This consultation allows them to have their say on this important subject and I urge as many people as possible to use this opportunity to share their views with the UKJT.”

The public consultation opened on 29 July 2022 and will close on 23 September 2022.

